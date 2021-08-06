REPLAY Niger’s ‘African Apocalypse’: ‘This is deep history that still hasn’t been acknowledged’

This podcast originally aired on 5 March 2021.
Nearly every border drawn on the continent is a result of power struggles between the main colonisers of the time: England, Portugal, Spain and France.
In their race to claim the best resources, the colonisers terrorised the local populations and often enslaved them to line their pockets.
The experience of Belgium’s King Leopold inspired the book Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad in 1899. It tells the tale of Kurtz, a fictional Belgian ivory trader and commander of a trading post who took on the self-proclaimed position of a demigod amongst the locals. That afforded him – in his mind – permission to do as he pleased with the native population deep in the Congo jungle.
The book went on to inspire the 1979 Vietnam war film Apocalypse Now.
And today, Kurtz’ exploits are what sparked Femi Nylander to search out “the real Kurtz” in this full-feature documentary African Apocalypse.
The search takes him and director Rob Lemkin to Niger and to the border with Nigeria, which witnessed some of the cruelest events in 1898 by French Captain Paul Voulet.
France wanted to beat England to conquer the Chad Basin area and unite all of its French territories in West Africa. The expedition, now known as the Voulet-Chanoine mission, was one of pure horror and terror. It is rarely spoken about.
More than 120 years later, the scars are still visible. The stories dating back from that time – from those who survived – are still in circulation and elicit strong emotions.
Lemkin and Nylander follow the path of that expedition to meet the Nigeriens who share their side of the stories.
This podcast originally aired on 5 March 2021.
——–
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed
Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.View subscription options