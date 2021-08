The opposition is focussing on the declining economy, and the fight will be a close one. The opposition candidate, Hakainde Hichilema who leads the United Party for National Development (UPND), lost by 100,000 votes in the 2016 elections.

Lungu’s proposed grand projects

Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower project: The first 150 MW turbine of the Chinese-funded $2bn project was inaugurated on 23 July;

Kenneth Kaunda International Airport: a new terminal was to be opened on 8 August, also built by Chinese company Jiangxi and funded ($360m) by China Eximbank. However, the opening has been delayed.

The state of the economy