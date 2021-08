The minister of defence’s visit to the military hospital in Maroua could have gone a lot smoother.

Joseph Beti Assomo, who was photographed by a handful of journalists that had been selected for this event, made sure to meet with each of the almost 50 bedridden soldiers – all wounded during Boko Haram’s latest attacks – of this establishment. The soldiers had dressed up for the occasion in their new green-red-yellow (the colours of the Cameroonian flag) tracksuits.