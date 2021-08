On 28 July, Tanzania launched a vaccination campaign after a long period of denial that the vaccine is dangerous. President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially initiated the roll-out campaign by receiving her jab. While doing so, she reminded the country of 60 million people that Tanzania is not an island and urged Tanzanians to also get vaccinated.

“I would not be able to take a vaccine if it was not safe because many people follow me as a president, mother, grandmother and commander in chief. I am satisfied that the vaccine is safe and effective, she said at State House Dar es Salaam.