Filling the Void

Zimbabwe: How the opposition MDC Alliance lost its glitter, leaving civil society to shine

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Friday, 6 August 2021 11:09

Nelson Chamisa, center, head of the MDC opposition alliance greets supporters at his rally in Chitungwiza about 30 kilometres east of the capital Harare, Thursday, July, 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, is failing to push back against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on major issues including gross human rights abuse, embezzlement of public funds, corruption by top government officials and a fragile health system. Instead, various civil society groups across the country are the ones making the noise. Will they foster the change that the opposition cannot?

In the 2018 general elections, the MDC Alliance – led by its charismatic leader Nelson Chamisa – won 64 parliamentary seats out of the 210 contestable seats in the country’s national assembly. The ruling Zanu PF party amassed a total of 144 seats.

