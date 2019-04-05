Has the political end come for Rotimi Amaechi?

ANC SG Magashule on the backfoot as new book probes his past
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Friday, 5 April 2019 19:24
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's transport minister and recent campaign chief President Muhammadu Buhari, suffered a heavy loss this week that may force him to early political retirement after losing an election in which neither he nor his party contested.
Earlier this week, Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured his re-election by triumphing over his closest challenger, Biokpomabo Awara of the African Alliance Congress (AAC).
Throughout his political trajectory, Amaechi whose nickame is “The Lion of Ubima” (his hometown) has shown a remarkable willingness to go against the powers that be and a ruthlessness against even his allies and family, prevailing against everyone but Wike.
With Buhari’s first tenure set to end and Wike fully in control of oil-rich Rivers State, it may now be the end of the road for Amaechi. After serving a colourful term as transport minister, he was again appointed as chief of Buhari’s re-election campaign in 2018. But all good things eventually come to an end.
It remains to be seen if Amaechi will make the cut when Buhari announces a new cabinet and other federal appointments after he is inaugurated this June. For a man whose career has careened through highs and lows, it may yet be early days for a swansong but the writing on the wall is that the Lion of Ubimma’s time roaming the jungle as a fierce beast is up.
