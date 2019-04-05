The Africa Report Debates #6 – ‘The new tech era: job-killer or job-creator?’

The 5G revolution is coming to Africa
5G is the new Space Race, with South Korea and the US both claiming to be the first to launch the ultra-fast network commercially on 3 April. What does it hold for Africa?
By Nicholas Norbrook, in Abidjan
Posted on Friday, 5 April 2019 16:06
Everyone knows the size of the challenge: Africa’s demographic dividend has arrived, but the jobs have not.
So where should the energy be spent? Will new technology hinder or aid Africa’s job creation?
Following on from our other successful debates in Accra, Geneva, London, Abidjan and Marrakech, The Africa Report is back in the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire in Partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation for its sixth debate this afternoon.
