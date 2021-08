Kenya’s opposition leaders are yet to settle on who will vie for presidency to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, ahead of the planned 9 August 2022 general election.

A tier of ‘middle-weight’ opposition figures such as Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have recently formed the One Kenya Alliance coalition.

Deputy President William Ruto, currently the man to beat given his multi-year work cementing political alliances across Kenya, has indicated that he will fly the ticket of the new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.