Nigeria – ‘The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation’ [Replay]

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 3 September 2021 17:14

In this week's pick of some our favourite discussions over 2020-2021, we revisit the making of the nation of Nigeria. Its turbulent history has plenty to tell us about the current malaise. After all, as the poet Maya Angelou once said: "If you don't know where you have come from, you don't know where you are going."

That is what Nigerian authors Feyi Fawehinmi and Fola Fagbule had in mind when they wrote Formation: The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation.

Likewise the former US Ambassador to Nigeria John Campbell, with a new book Nigeria and the Nation-State: Rethinking Diplomacy with the Post-Colonial World. He says that if you want to reform Nigeria, you have to understand the forces that shape it.

This podcast originally aired on 17 January 2021

You can order Formation: The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation online on Amazon, Waterstone’s and Foyle’s.

You can order Nigeria and the Nation-State: Rethinking Diplomacy with the Post-Colonial World online on the CFR website.

