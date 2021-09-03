Nigeria – ‘The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation’ [Replay]

That is what Nigerian authors Feyi Fawehinmi and Fola Fagbule had in mind when they wrote Formation: The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation.
Likewise the former US Ambassador to Nigeria John Campbell, with a new book Nigeria and the Nation-State: Rethinking Diplomacy with the Post-Colonial World. He says that if you want to reform Nigeria, you have to understand the forces that shape it.
This podcast originally aired on 17 January 2021
You can order Formation: The Making Of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation online on Amazon, Waterstone’s and Foyle’s.
You can order Nigeria and the Nation-State: Rethinking Diplomacy with the Post-Colonial World online on the CFR website.
