Bitter coin

Nigeria’s diaspora may have switched to cryptocurrency, as official remittances fall by $6bn

By Temi’ Lawal
Posted on Thursday, 19 August 2021 17:00

A bitcoin user checks the receipts after buying bitcoins with naira on Bitcoin Teller Machine in Lagos
A bitcoin user checks the receipts after buying bitcoins with naira on Bitcoin Teller Machine in Lagos, Nigeria September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Is Nigeria's rich and tech-savvy diaspora using cryptocurrencies to circumvent a struggling naira when they send money home to support family or invest? The Nigerian Central Bank seems to think so -- it is even launching an e-naira to compete with Bitcoin et al from October.

Diaspora remittance inflow into Nigeria declined by a consequential 27% to $17.2bn, down from $23.5bn last year.

The steep decline was $4bn more than the projection by the World Bank. The global financial institution had predicted that diaspora remittances to Nigeria would decline by $2bn due to the devastating economic impacts of Covid-19 particularly in countries where the funds originate from.

Conversely, cryptocurrency trade by Nigerians has continued to surge despite the government ban. Is this a coincidence? The Africa Report asks if the remittances really have declined that much, or if much of the transactions evaded official records, having been rerouted through increased cryptocurrency trades.

