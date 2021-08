With reports of an imminent “second wave” of large-scale violence planned in the name of jailed former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa needed to flex his muscle. The former business mogul started his tenure with a strong emphasis on economic reform, but widespread violence and out-of-control looting three weeks ago have changed this course.

Ramaphosa, who came to power on an anti-corruption ticket, is also set to testify next week before the state capture inquiry into widescale government corruption under Zuma’s tenure, when Ramaphosa was deputy president.