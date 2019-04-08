Djibouti’s debt to China has the US and France worried

Ghana shows how to sell insurance via mobile money
Ghana has shown that mobile money is a key way of increasing insurance penetration. It’s a lesson that Nigeria needs to learn.
By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Monday, 8 April 2019 10:48
Djibouti is in the midst of a port and rail spending spree estimated at over $12bn, and the US and France are not happy about it.
The strategic fight over control of global shipping lines comes into sharp focus in the tiny Horn of Africa state, Nizar Manek of Bloomberg reports in a deep dive into Djibouti’s Chinese infrastructure lending.
Djibouti’s spending on port and rail projects is estimated at over $12bn, while its GDP in 2017 was only $1.85bn – triggering warnings from the IMF over debt sustainability.
But Djibouti’s finance minister Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, who has just returned from Beijing where he sought to restructure Chinese loans, says Djiboutian state enterprises should not be included in the IMF’s assessment because they “are overperforming or have the capacity to overperform”.
For US Secretary of State John Bolton things are, as always, more apocalyptic:
Even French President Emmanuel Macron is getting in on the act.
Ultimately this is about military might as well as trade dominance, and the shadow of the Cold War emerges from Manek’s report:
The US, France, Japan, Italy, Spain and soon Saudi Arabia all have a military foothold in Djibouti, but they can rail as much as they like: the Chinese remain the friends with the deepest pockets.
