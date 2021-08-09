Plans to enter Namibia are the furthest advanced, with a regulatory application to operate having been finalised, Pays says from Cape Town. He aims to be in the country by the end of February 2022. Ozow is in the “preliminary stages” of engaging with other SADC countries and also wants to expand to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, Pays says.
South Africa: Fintech Ozow plans expansion into SADC and West Africa
South African electronic payments provider Ozow plans expansion to countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and West Africa as South Africa’s planned adoption of an instant payment system creates opportunities to increase scale, CEO Thomas Pays tells The Africa Report.