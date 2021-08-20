Can China and the Paris Club work together in serving Africa?

sharing is caring

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked off the first recession in 25 years in Sub-Saharan Africa, the World Bank says. Amongst other consequences, Covid-19 has ‘exacerbated public debt vulnerabilities’. Though the Paris Club was previously the sole institutional interlocutor of African states’ debt, China’s rise as a global power is proving to be a challenge. Will differences between these two powerhouses have consequences? What are the implications for the countries benefitting from China’s financial assistance?