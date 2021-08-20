The Covid-19-related economic crisis “has brought a signiﬁcant risk of debt distress in several African countries by exacerbating vulnerabilities that have built up over the past decade”, according to a BNP Paribas paper titled ‘Dealing with Africa’s Risk of Debt Distress (2021)’.
Can China and the Paris Club work together in serving Africa?
The coronavirus pandemic has sparked off the first recession in 25 years in Sub-Saharan Africa, the World Bank says. Amongst other consequences, Covid-19 has ‘exacerbated public debt vulnerabilities’. Though the Paris Club was previously the sole institutional interlocutor of African states’ debt, China’s rise as a global power is proving to be a challenge. Will differences between these two powerhouses have consequences? What are the implications for the countries benefitting from China’s financial assistance?