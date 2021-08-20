DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Can China and the Paris Club work together in serving Africa?

By Loza Seleshie
Posted on Friday, 20 August 2021 19:22

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for a family photo with participants of the "G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA Countries 2019" on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) in Berlin, Germany November 19, 2019. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked off the first recession in 25 years in Sub-Saharan Africa, the World Bank says. Amongst other consequences, Covid-19 has ‘exacerbated public debt vulnerabilities’. Though the Paris Club was previously the sole institutional interlocutor of African states’ debt, China’s rise as a global power is proving to be a challenge. Will differences between these two powerhouses have consequences? What are the implications for the countries benefitting from China’s financial assistance?

The Covid-19-related economic crisis “has brought a signiﬁcant risk of debt distress in several African countries by exacerbating vulnerabilities that have built up over the past decade”, according to a BNP Paribas paper titled ‘Dealing with Africa’s Risk of Debt Distress (2021)’.

