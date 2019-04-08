DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Kagame and The Africa CEO Forum in Kigali

Talking Africa podcast

Libya: back to war?

Posted on Monday, 8 April 2019 16:17

The advance of General Haftar on the Libyan capital, Tripoli, raises the spectre of a return to war.

In the podcast this week, we look at what is driving the conflict.

We also examine:

  • Algeria’s quiet revolution
  • Russia’s influence in the region, with 80% of its total arms sales in the continent going to Algiers
  • Nigeria splintering security situation in Zamfara

Featuring our West Africa editor Eromo Egbejule, Editor-in-chief Patrick Smith, and Managing Editor Nicholas Norbrook

More Podcasts
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree