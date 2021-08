Canadian gold miner Avesoro may be drawn into a formal mediation process with victims of pollution from Liberia’s largest commercial gold mine as a result of a complaint filed against three European DFIs by US-based NGO Inclusive Development International (IDI). The DFIs have now accepted the complaint for review by their independent complaints mechanisms.

In March 2016, the New Liberty gold mine in north-west Liberia spilled cyanide and arsenic into a river that people rely on for fishing and drinking water. The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation withdrew its investment after the accident. IDI says more than 10,000 people were affected by the spill.