Since Israeli ambassador Chad Aleli Admasu presented his credentials to AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on 22 July, several members of the organisation have denounced what they term as a ‘unilateral’ decision by the Chadian diplomat.

South Africa, which was the first to issue a statement, expressed its “dismay” and criticised the decision by the commission as “unjust and unjustified”.

Request for explanations