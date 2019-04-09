Olam rethinks its flour price war

Ghana shows how to sell insurance via mobile money
Ghana has shown that mobile money is a key way of increasing insurance penetration. It’s a lesson that Nigeria needs to learn.
By Julien Wagner
Posted on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 12:26
Singaporean agribusiness Olam has been quietly letting its competitors know that its price war, which it has been backing for several years, is coming to an end.
But rivals in Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal are not taking the multinational at its word. The competition has caused margins to shrink and some companies to collapse. Cameroonian companies Société Moulins d’Afrique SCMC and SCTC have since shut down.
Meanwhile Olam brought in revenue of $30.5bn from its global operations in 2018.
After Olam began flour milling operations in Douala, the price of a 50kg bag of flour dropped from 16,100 CFA francs ($27.6) in 2015 to 13,300 CFA francs in 2016. Olam has tried to drive competitors out of business in nearly every market where it has gotten into the flour business.
“Our strategy is to build a group of flour production facilities in African ports […] with Nigeria as an anchor point,” said Keshav Chandra Suresh, who became president of Olam Grains when it was created in 2008. In 2016, Saurabh Mehra, senior vice-president for milling at Olam Grains, explained the company’s strategy. It targets markets with “500,000tn of wheat imports, oligopolistic structure[s] and [that are] surrounded by countries that do not have a robust milling industry.”
In just seven years, Olam became the second-largest flour producer in Nigeria and is roughly the third-largest flour miller in Africa, behind the American Seaboard Corporation and Flour Mills Nigeria, with capacities equivalent to those of the Tanzanian Bakhresa but ahead of the South Africa’s Tiger Brands.
Olam’s large milling capacities give it an advantage over some competitors, but the flour business in sub-Saharan Africa suffers from overcapacity, with some firms using less than 50% of their capacity.
Hence Olam’s strategy of price wars. The plan is working in some places, but not in others.
Olam has deep knowledge of markets, varied distribution channels, its role as a commodity trader – which helps it to reduce its transport costs, as the cost of wheat represents about 75% of a mill’s cost of production – and cheaper access to foreign exchange when compared to many of its local competitors.
Asked several times for comment, Olam declined to explain its strategic choices.
What’s next: Knowing that it cannot reduce margins indefinitely and remain profitable, Olam is reviewing its strategy and trying to return to ‘normal prices’ in Cameroon Senegal and Ghana.
This article was first published in Jeune Afrique.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.