This is part two of a two-part interview.

Since April 2019, Libya had been tearing itself apart more than ever before, as Marshal Haftar had just launched an offensive against Tripoli, which brutally undid the efforts that Salamé had been leading ever since he was appointed in 2017.

But Salamé’s was a sham resignation. From his hospital bed, then from his Parisian flat on Avenue d’Iéna, he continued to fulfil his duties until a new government was introduced this past February, which is in charge of organising elections for December.