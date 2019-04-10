A third term for Ouattara? ‘My decision is almost made’

Sudan’s revolution enters end game
The clock is ticking on Al-Bashir, as dissident officers back opposition protests at military HQ.
By Vincent Duhem
Posted on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 10:39
Asked at 5-6 April Ibrahim Governance Weekend in Abidjan about whether he might run for a third term, Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara said that his "decision is almost taken".
Ouattara hedged his response and answered in two parts:
These statements summarise Ouattara’s state of mind, his allies say. According to them, Ouattara does not not intend to run again but would not hesitate for a second if the context so requires. That could mean if the candidate of his choosing does not succeed in obtaining unanimous support and if his rivals Henri Konan Bédié or Laurent Gbagbo decide to run.
In recent months, Ouattara has talked about this option several times in private. He argues that the 2016 constitutional change, which imposes a two-term limit on presidents, started the timer over again and that his election in 2010 and 2015 do not count against him. “The new constitution allows me to serve two terms from 2020,” he said in June 2018.
The opposition and some analysts have challenged this interpretation, pointing out that when it was adopted, in 2016, Ouattara had not yet raised the possibility of running again.
In January 2017, he made clear his intention to step down at the end of his second term. “The occasion of my 75th birthday leads me to reaffirm that the institutions of the republic that will be set up very soon will allow me to leave in 2020,” he said.
It was in November 2017 that he publicly talked about a potential third term for the first time. “A priori, I will not run [in 2020]. In politics, you never say no. Wait until 2020 to know my answer,” he told France 24 on the sidelines of the African Union-European Union summit.
The suspense is expected to end in early 2020, when the governing Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix will nominate its candidate.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's transport minister and recent campaign chief to President Muhammadu Buhari, suffered a heavy loss this week that may force him into early political retirement after losing an election in which neither he nor his party contested.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.