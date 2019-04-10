Ramaphosa rides South Africa’s poll-bump train

Sudan’s revolution enters end game
The clock is ticking on Al-Bashir, as dissident officers back opposition protests at military HQ.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 10:14
With fewer than 30 days before the 8 May elections, the African National Ccongress (ANC)’s Cyril Ramaphosa got a welcome boost: the latest Institute of Race Relations poll shows he remains the most popular leader in South Africa.
According to the IRR’s cheat sheet released on 7 April:
The ANC is, however, facing an uphill battle with its controversial candidate list, which includes several senior ANC leaders implicated in corruption.
Perhaps because of this, Ramaphosa chose Western Cape to test out the new state-of-the art trains being produced at a factory in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.
Ramaphosa was accompanied by several senior cabinet ministers including transport minister Blade Nzimande, deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele … and Western Cape premier Helen Zille.
During the 30-minute train ride, Ramaphosa said the launch of the new train was a “joyous moment”. He said he was “impressed” on his visit to the factory where the trains are being manufactured and wants it to manufacture trains for the rest of the continent.
Trains remain the backbone of South Africa’s transport system and in the Western Cape are the main mode of transport. But in recent years the trains have become unsafe and unreliable, causing major delays for commuters.
Last month, Ramaphosa had first-hand experience of the delay that millions of train travellers suffer on a daily basis when he spent three hours stuck in a Metrorail train in Pretoria.
But outside, at Cape Town station, commuters we spoke to had mixed response to Ramaphosa’s visit:
Not all guests were welcome. Campaigning group #UniteBehind were refused entry to the event but later blocked Ramaphosa from leaving the city centre for more than an hour.
Ramaphosa promised that he would engage with their concerns, but a long list of demands and some busy weeks ahead mean a gruelling schedule awaits.
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's transport minister and recent campaign chief to President Muhammadu Buhari, suffered a heavy loss this week that may force him into early political retirement after losing an election in which neither he nor his party contested.
