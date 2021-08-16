DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Illusions of reconciliation?

Côte d’Ivoire: With their reconciliation, what are Ouattara, Gbagbo and Bédié trying to achieve?

By Benjamin Roger
Posted on Monday, 16 August 2021 19:05

Laurent Gbagbo and Alassane Ouattara on 27 July. CYRILLE BAH/Anadolu Agency via AFP

They had parted ways on 25 November 2010, after their debate that had taken place in between the two rounds of the presidential election. Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo never saw each other again, as they were separated by mutual hatred that plunged their country into chaos and made them take two radically different paths.

Ouattara ended up with the republic’s power and gold, while Gbagbo spent time in a Scheveningen prison and had a lengthy trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

