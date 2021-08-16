Ouattara ended up with the republic’s power and gold, while Gbagbo spent time in a Scheveningen prison and had a lengthy trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Côte d’Ivoire: With their reconciliation, what are Ouattara, Gbagbo and Bédié trying to achieve?
They had parted ways on 25 November 2010, after their debate that had taken place in between the two rounds of the presidential election. Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo never saw each other again, as they were separated by mutual hatred that plunged their country into chaos and made them take two radically different paths.