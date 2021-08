MTN, whose offer in the first round was rejected as being too low, had said it is ready to bid more if mobile financial services would be included. On August 12, CEO Ralph Mupita said being the third or fourth licensee makes it hard to compete in any market and that MTN will not take part. This month, Ethiopia will reopen bidding for the licence.

There is now “a huge risk that there won’t be any takers for the Ethiopian license,” says Ayobami Omole, African telecoms analyst at Tellimer in Lagos.