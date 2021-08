The Ethiopian government had said the reason for the ceasefire was conditional: to allow farmers to farm where – according to the United Nations – more than 90% of the population is in need of emergency food aid and where – according to the United States – a million people are facing famine.

There has been limited movement of aid vehicles towards Tigray as violence intensifies in Afar while the Amhara region has been off-limits because of the decades-long animosity between the two regions.