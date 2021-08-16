DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Egypt: CIB set to benefit from higher credit demand as Fitch raises outlook

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:05

A branch of Commercial International Bank (CIB) is pictured in Cairo
A branch of Commercial International Bank (CIB) in Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ratings action from Fitch on Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) shows that the country’s banking sector is poised for recovery, analysts say.

Fitch this month raised CIB’s outlook to stable from negative, saying that CIB’s corporate franchise allows the bank to focus on private-sector borrowers with good credit quality.

“We are positive on the strong recovery story the Egyptian banks are ready to capture,” says Abanob Magdy, vice president for banking at Beltone Financial in Cairo. “Our discussions with banks’ management teams reveals that there is no trend of credit delinquencies” and there has been a partial economic recovery which should ease the pressure on asset quality, he says.

