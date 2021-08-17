DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Puppet PM?

DRC: Does prime minister Sama Lukonde have any real power?

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 10:56

Sama Lukonde Kyenge was appointed Prime Minister of the DRC on 15 February 2021.
Sama Lukonde Kyenge was appointed Prime Minister of the DRC on 15 February 2021. © PRESIDENCE RDC

Sama Lukonde, the DRC’s new prime minister, was appointed following Félix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila’s 'divorce'. He is struggling to assert himself within an administration in which much of the power is concentrated at the presidential level.

On 4 August, Lukonde hosted the president of the republic, Parliament’s two presidents and other government officials at his residence in Kinshasa for a thanksgiving mass to commemorate his team’s first 100 days in office. This was a significant event, the first time that a prime minister had ever organised such a celebration.

