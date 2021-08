This port city in northeastern Mozambique, which has a population of 127,000, had become a strategic anchor for the jihadist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province.

In one of Al-Shaabab’s first attacks in the country on 5 October 2017, Mocimboa da Praia was targeted and then occupied for 48 hours. The jihadists did not really take possession of it until 12 August 2020.

“An important success for the Rwandan army”