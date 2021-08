He is endorsed by Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, former CBN governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and is trying again in 2023.

The Africa Report: What makes the security crisis in Nigeria different this time?

Kingsley Moghalu: We’re at a decisive moment in Nigeria’s history. Many countries experience low-level insurgencies, and Nigeria has had Boko Haram for the past 12 years.