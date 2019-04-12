From Britam to Sanlam, Kenya’s insurers lick their wounds

Bayelsa State: pushing for change in Nigeria’s Delta
New projects are taking root in Bayelsa State. But years of despoliation and false promises from governments and oil companies have left a legacy that will take generations to shake
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Friday, 12 April 2019 11:18
At least four insurance and financial services firms in Kenya, including two that are listed, have reported massive losses for 2018.
Listed insurance firms Britam Holdings, Sanlam Kenya, and Kenya Re, blamed poor performance in the stock market and bad investments in cash-strapped firms and real estate for their losses last year.
At the top of the struggling investments is listed mortgage lender Housing Finance, in which Britam owns a 48.82% stake after buying out Equity Bank in 2014.
On its website, Britam hints that the decision to buy the mortgage lender was spurred in part by “government plans to provide improved housing for citizens, the growth of the middle income class and improved economic activities”.
Britam itself has been investing heavily in real estate in the past decade to shield investors from the stock exchange market. It completed its 200m, 31-storey Britam Towers in 2017, a year when analysts noted an oversupply and dip in demand for commercial office space in Nairobi. It has other ongoing projects such as serviced apartments and mixed-use development, and is hoping that by the time they come to fruition the depressed property market will have recovered.
Sanlam Holdings posted a loss of KSh1.53bn after bad debts totalling KSh1.14bn issued to Kaluworks, Real People, Nakumatt and ARM Cement.
ARM Cement, which is currently under administration, also impacted on the bottom line of UAP Old Mutual.
UAP Old Mutual posted a KSh518m loss, its first in nearly a decade. The firm blamed bad investments, restructuring and regulatory changes for its 2018 performance.
Investors are already getting queasy over investment firms, with South African firms choosing to play safe as Kenya’s property market slows down.
The write-down of UAP properties and its financial performance are probably the reason why its parent firm has put the brakes on a plan to increase its stake from 67% to 73.5% in a debt-for-equity swap.
Sanlam Group sold part of its stake in asset manager Sanlam Investments East Africa for KSh730m to its local partner, while Liberty Group has placed its Kenyan investment business Stanlib on the market.
Palladium had its worst week since 2016 at the end of March, hurt by concerns over falling auto sales. Funds that track the stock market in South Africa, which is narrowly behind Russia as the world’s largest palladium producing country, may end up sharing the pain when the bubble finally bursts.
