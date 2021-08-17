MTN’s growth focus shifts to Nigeria after Ethiopia, Syria exits

Analysts see strong potential in data and fintech, while cautioning on currency and regulatory risks.

Last week, the South African company said it won’t bid again for a telecoms licence in Ethiopia, despite the carrot of the right to offer financial services. It will also exit Syria where CEO Ralph Mupita says conditions have become “intolerable.” The company is also looking at options of leaving Yemen and Afghanistan.

In 2020, Nigeria accounted for 29% of MTN’s subscriber base and around 30% of revenue and earnings. Analysts see bright prospects for growth. Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos raised its 12-month price target for MTN Nigeria by 33% to N238.72 ($0.58) on August 13.