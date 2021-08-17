DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Demographic Dream

MTN’s growth focus shifts to Nigeria after Ethiopia, Syria exits

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 12:08

Lagos, August 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

MTN’s withdrawal from Ethiopia and Syria means that Nigeria will become even more important as a driver of the company’s growth.

Analysts see strong potential in data and fintech, while cautioning on currency and regulatory risks.

Last week, the South African company said it won’t bid again for a telecoms licence in Ethiopia, despite the carrot of the right to offer financial services. It will also exit Syria where CEO Ralph Mupita says conditions have become “intolerable.”  The company is also looking at options of leaving Yemen and Afghanistan.

READ MORE MTN Nigeria’s share-sale growth story has a dollar-cost tag

In 2020, Nigeria accounted for 29% of MTN’s subscriber base and around 30% of revenue and earnings. Analysts see bright prospects for growth. Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos raised its 12-month price target for MTN Nigeria by 33% to N238.72 ($0.58) on August 13.

