Dangote revels in his AU passport; good for him, but what about us?

In South Africa, politicians and spies go hand in glove
A police investigator and the minister of police are at war. Before, they were a crucial part of the resistance against Zuma's state pillage.
Posted on Friday, 12 April 2019 12:28
Not even being Africa's richest man or one of its most famous daughters can keep you immune from the travails of visa applications on the continent, even if you have an all-Africa passport, as both Aliko Dangote and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala have found out.
Like Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala – the well-known former managing director of the World Bank and ex-Nigerian finance minister – is one of the lucky few people who hold the African Union passport. Which is meant to be a universally accepted document first launched at a meeting of the African Union in Kigali in July 2016.
She wrote on Facebook that she still needed a visa to enter Mauritania and that, in Morocco, the immigration officials “were initially not familiar with passport”.
Her concerns echoed that of Aliko Dangote during his “tell-all” chat with fellow billionaire Mo Ibrahim (who most likely finds it easier to move around Africa with his British passport than with his Sudanese one) at the Ibrahim Governance Weekend in Abidjan last week. Dangote lamented the lack of ease in moving goods and manpower across countries and regions within the continent.
Both Okonjo-Iweala and Dangote are right.
The passport is meant to ease travel within the continent by exempting bearers from needing visas at any of the 55 African nations and will replace individual passports after full adoption in 2020. But so far the new document has failed to be the magic wand it has been made out to be.
If the first – and most elite – bearers of the passport are still having issues with free movement across the continent, what hope is there for us, the proletariat?
It is a well-established fact that traveling within the continent is cumbersome due to unfriendly borders and expensive travel. A ticket for Lagos-Abidjan costs something in the region of $650. What should be a simple 30-minute flight sometimes takes the whole day with needless 4-6 hour layovers in Lomé or Accra.
In Abidjan, I was privileged to have breakfast with Jay Naidoo and Aïcha Bah Diallo, members of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s board and former ministers in South Africa and Guinea respectively. Diallo told me she had visited the Nigerian city of Kaduna a few years ago; to return to Conakry, the earliest flight she could find was through Paris! Expensive tickets on closed routes are a double tragedy.
Migration happens more within the continent than outside it. Considering that there are many porous borders, it makes sense to formalise free movement. Regional bodies like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) allow citizens from their member countries to work and move freely within the clusters, without visas – a situation quite similar to the common visa policy of the Schengen Area in Europe. This is brilliant.
Beyond home regions however, the rules begin to change and this ought not to be so. For example, my Nigerian passport can’t get me anywhere in Central Africa without a visa, except for Cameroon which has a standing agreement with Nigeria. That includes Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé e Principe, with which it shares maritime borders.
At a time when Jumia, Africa’s biggest e-commerce company, is preparing to raise several hundred million dollars on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Mauritius-based IHS Towers communications giant is doing the same, it seems beside the point to ask whether “Tech” is good for the continent.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.