DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Washington hard-pressed

USA: From Tunis to Tigray, African crises test Biden’s commitment to democracy

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 07:14

Then US vice-president Joe Biden addresses the US-Africa Business Forum in Washington 5 August 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden came into office promising to make democracy in Africa a priority. However, is the light-touch approach of his administration working? Crises such as the Tunisia coup, Ethiopia's civil war, and Nigeria's security emergency will test the commitment to human rights of the Biden team.

“We must all work together to advance our shared vision of a better future,” Biden told participants of the 34th African Union Summit via video message in early February. “A future … committed to investing in our democratic institutions and promoting human rights [for] all people.”

In the six months since, the new administration has coordinated with its European allies to sanction a slew of autocratic countries including China, Belarus and Myanmar. In Africa, however, Biden has pursued a less confrontational approach.

READ MORE US: What is President Biden's Libya strategy?

Whether it’s responding to the conflict in Ethiopia, human rights abuses in Egypt and Nigeria, questionable elections in Uganda and Benin, or kleptocracy in Equatorial Guinea, the US has so far opted for a relatively light touch. This has left some African activists, human rights advocates and members of Congress demanding more.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics