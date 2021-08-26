DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

caught in the middle?

Nigeria-Benin: Sunday Igboho’s legal woes could reignite border battle

By Nwokoye Mpi
Posted on Thursday, 26 August 2021 08:17

Sunday Igboho
Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho/SIAF

Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba nation activist, is still being held in Benin Republic over allegations of 'illegal migration'. However, analysts worry that the Nigerian government could strong-arm its tiny West African neighbour to release Igboho to them.

Igboho, whose real name is Sunday Adeyemo, has been agitating for an independent Yoruba nation. Since his arrest in Cotonou on 19 July, his name has continued to attract widespread support and sympathy particularly in southwest Nigeria.

The 48-year-old was arrested on his way to Germany and is facing charges of illegal migration as well as attempts to cause civil unrest in Benin.

Speculation is mounting that Benin may be holding Igboho as a pawn in a wider battle, however, as a way to extract concessions from Abuja over Nigeria’s repeated and costly border closures.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics