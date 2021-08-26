Nigeria-Benin: Sunday Igboho’s legal woes could reignite border battle

Igboho, whose real name is Sunday Adeyemo, has been agitating for an independent Yoruba nation. Since his arrest in Cotonou on 19 July, his name has continued to attract widespread support and sympathy particularly in southwest Nigeria.

The 48-year-old was arrested on his way to Germany and is facing charges of illegal migration as well as attempts to cause civil unrest in Benin.

Speculation is mounting that Benin may be holding Igboho as a pawn in a wider battle, however, as a way to extract concessions from Abuja over Nigeria’s repeated and costly border closures.