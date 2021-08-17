Africa in August: Presidential elections, solar projects, and more

The Africa Report takes a look at significant events happening on the continent in the month of August.
Politics
Zambia
On 12 August, Zambians headed to the polls to vote in general elections, which are held every five years. Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared the winner.
Due to heavy borrowing and a combative relationship with mining firms, Zambia is struggling to pay its debts. Incumbent Edgar Lungu’s backers wanted him to stay to spend more on infrastructure and talk tough to mining companies. A populist, he sought to get more support from women and young people with projects to boost agricultural production.
