Belgian journalist Erik Bruyland, author of Cobalt Blues, feels that creating the Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC), revising the mining code and President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi’s announcements are insufficient.

In the essay that was published by Racine in July 2021, Bruyland examines his native country’s post-colonial history. He talks to us about Cobalt Blues.

Jeune Afrique: What prompted you to write this book?