Can South Africa market Rooibos as a wellness fix?

Airbnb, the world’s most popular online booking platform has established itself as a solution to the limited accommodation provided by the traditional hotel and guest house industry.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Monday, 15 April 2019 16:05
Can South Africa turn what was once called the 'poor man’s tea' into a global 'wellness' export?
Rooibos tea is seducing markets from Germany to Sri Lanka to Japan – one of the largest tea-drinking nations in the world.
But to kick it up a gear, South Africa’s Rooibos Council (SARC) wants to research the health benefits, and ways in which Rooibos can tackle diseases like diabetes, and various heart conditions.
The SARC say that Rooibos is a good source of unique and beneficial bio-actives such as antioxidants, particularly rich in phytochemicals such as flavonoids and polyphenols
There are several studies currently underway.
Japan is the big target, says the SARC: More than 2,000 tons were exported in 2018 – the largest consignment since Rooibos was first introduced to the Japanese in the 1980s.
Beyond vineyard tours: Tim Harris, CEO of Cape Town’s economic promotion agency Wesgro, says it is encouraging to see the volume of research being done.
300 commercial farmers
150 small scale farmers in Wuppertal
60 micro scale farmers
11 processors
Employs about 8,000 farm labourers and contributes 2.4m rand ($172,000)
Source: SA Rooibos Council
