twitter fingers

Chinese diplomats in Africa use Twitter to promote anti-US propaganda

By Eric Olander
Posted on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:36

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong in Pretoria is among China's most senior and high-profile diplomats in Africa.

Like many of his peers across the continent, he’s turning to Twitter to relay anti-US propaganda produced by Chinese state media. On 10 August, Ambassador Chen picked up on the “#FortDetrick” meme that Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian sparked last month, when he called on the WHO to investigate the Chinese-led allegation that the US military’s biomedical facility in Maryland, not Wuhan, is the true origin of Covid-19.

