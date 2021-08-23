DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

US seeks to force Equatorial Guinea to take Covid vaccine deal as Biden steps up anti-kleptocracy fight

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 23 August 2021 07:37

A Ferrari Enzo is pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva
A Ferrari Enzo (2003), part of a collection of luxury cars owned by Teodoro Obiang, the son of the Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and confiscated by the Geneva prosecutor's office after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry, is pictured during an auction preview of Bonhams at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Cheserex near Geneva, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse REFILE - CORRECTING INFORMATION - RC1C62022660

Most countries in Africa are clamouring for more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea had to be dragged before a federal judge to stop blockage of a $19.25m payout that the US wants to hand over for COVAX operations in the country.

The bizarre dispute that played out inside a Los Angeles courtroom last month was the culmination of a decade-long legal saga that set the precedent for subsequent US anti-kleptocracy efforts.

It all began when the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit with the eye-popping title “United States vs. One White Crystal-Covered ‘Bad Tour’ Glove and Other Michael Jackson Memorabilia” in April 2011.

The US spent the next three years making its case that Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (aka “Teodorin”) – the first son and presumptive heir of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo – was a money-laundering kleptocrat.

