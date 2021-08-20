DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

looking up

South Africa: Under Ralph Mupita, MTN has dominated the stock market

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Friday, 20 August 2021 09:49

Ralph Mupita in London in May 2019. © Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MTN is being celebrated by the markets, one year after Ralph Mupita - who is known for speaking the language of investors - took office.

The Johannesburg-based giant had not experienced such a surge for several years. The share price for MTN on Africa’s main stock exchange has been steadily improving ever since Mupita became its CEO in August 2020. After only one year in office, the new Zimbabwean boss has managed to achieve what his predecessor, Rob Shuter, failed to do in four years.

READ MORE South Africa: “We want to create a WeChat for Africa” – MTN CEO Ralph Mupita

With 277 million customers in in 21 markets in Africa and the Middle East, the group’s shares are now approaching R134 (€7.65), up 103% year-on-year and 124% since the start of 2021.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business