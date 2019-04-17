Will Kenya’s Central Bank Governor rescue Spire Bank?

Bayelsa: Feeding frenzy in the Niger Delta
Bayelsa State's local government and private investors are backing projects to set up fish farms and to produce more staple crops, like cassava
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 15:13
Although not a systemic financial institution, Spire Bank's owners are a vocal bunch: the teachers union
One of Kenya’s smallest lenders, Spire Bank, is teetering on the brink of collapse. The bank has piled up losses over the last decade, from Shs. 326million five years ago to Shs. 2.255 billion in 2018.
It is now struggling with critical capital and liquidity deficiencies, even as it seeks capital injections from its shareholders and an unnamed strategic investor.
Spire Bank is majority owned by Mwalimu National Sacco, the largest savings and credit group in Kenya. Mwalimu Sacco bought a 51 percent stake in late 2015 and have since increased its stake to 75 percent.
The ownership changes were triggered in part by regulatory rules on ownership structures, as the bank had been majority-owned by Merali since its founding in 1995.
The Kenyan Central Bank’s silence on Spire Bank’s status has triggered a wave of speculation, as the current governor’s term began with the closure of the smallest bank in Kenya at the time, Dubai Bank.
Contacted by The Africa Report, the Central Bank declined to comment.
One reason for the regulator’s wary approach this time, banking analyst George Boda tells The Africa Report, is previous experience. “[The closure of] Chase Bank caused liability flight out of Tier 3 banks, and Jamii Bora is a good example of a bank that has had to deal with elevated funding gaps,” Bodo says.
The bank itself has announced that it is in talks with a strategic investor, even as questions arise over the possible political implications of closing the bank while it is owned by a powerful teachers’ Sacco and holds substantial deposits.
While the announcement means good news for depositors of the troubled lender, several still expressed dismay with what they see as incomplete information from the regulator.
On a visit to Kenya in August 2018, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would retain duty-free access to UK markets even after Brexit. That assurance hasn’t been enough to allay fears of the impact of Brexit on Kenya’s flower exporters.
