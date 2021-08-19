DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

BOUNCING BACK

South Africa: Sasol seeks to restore dividend and regain blue-chip status

By Xolisa Phillip
Posted on Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:54

Sasol has struggled due to debt and poor investment choices. Shutterstock

Despite 18 difficult months, Sasol managed to make inroads into its debt, deleverage its balance sheet and avoid a rights issue. Now, the company is working on regaining its credit ratings - which come with blue-chip status - and restoring a dividend to shareholders.

“The past 12 to 18 months were dire. It was hard. It was blood, sweat and tears,” Victor says. He gave a wide-ranging interview to The Africa Report following this week’s announcement of Sasol’s results for the year ended 30 June 2021.

…there’s some concern about what that means around their views in terms of future viability…

Paul Victor, who has been Sasol Limited’s CFO since 2016, is ‘reluctantly’ leaving the company at the end of June 2022 after having served for 22 years at Sasol. Hanre Rossouw is the CFO-designate and a handover is scheduled for April 2022.

READ MORE South Africa: ‘We survived the crisis,’ says Sasol

