Since 14 April, the trial seemed inevitable. On that day, Burkina Faso’s Chamber of Control referred the case of Sankara’s assassination and his 12 companions to the military court of Ouagadougou for trial.

By announcing – on Tuesday 17 August – that a date has finally been set, the military prosecutor indicated that justice may finally be served in this 34-year-old case. The trial will begin at 9am on 11 October 2021.