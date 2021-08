Although the two areas are separated by several thousand kilometres, the recent return of the Taliban to Afghanistan is being closely observed in North Africa and the Sahel.

This is because, in theory at least, their leader Haibatullah Akhundzadala is linked to Ag Ghali’s Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM, or GNIM) coalition, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda.

Another key element is that the Taliban’s governance strategy, including normalised relations with neighbouring states, could offer a model for jihadist groups in the Sahel.