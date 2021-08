The coronavirus crisis has not affected African billionaires. Although the world’s economies have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 – which the WHO officially declared a pandemic on 11 March 2020 – the cumulative wealth of Africa’s top 10 billionaires stood at $60.7bn in August 2021, according to the US magazine Forbes. Back in 2019, this figure was at $51.9bn.

Aliko Dangote

For the 10th consecutive year, Forbes has named Aliko Dangote the richest man on the continent. As at 16 August 2021, he had an estimated fortune of $12.3bn, an increase of $4bn from April 2020.