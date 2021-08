Three main areas were addressed.

First, Kagame told his counterpart that he wanted to deepen bilateral relations between Kigali and N’Djamena on all levels and especially in economic matters. It’s important to note that Rwanda has two dedicated vectors for this: Crystal Ventures – an investment fund and the financial arm of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF, in power) – and Rwandair, the national carrier.

Above all, Kagame hopes to collaborate more frequently with the Chadian authorities on the persistent security crisis in the Central African Republic.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Kigali is militarily invested there – bilaterally and within the UN mission – while N’Djamena has an obvious interest in securing its border with the southern neighbour.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Finally, in a broader sense, Kagame hopes to engage with Déby on the response of African countries to the terrorist threat, particularly in Central and Southern Africa. Rwanda recently sent more troops to Mozambique to counter the advance of jihadists.

READ MORE Chad: Fears of dynasty succession as sons of former president Idriss Déby Itno face scrutiny

In September, Chad will hold the rotating chairmanship of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.