Mboweni, who was synonymous with the economic reform agenda, has made way for Enoch Godongwana. The latter is viewed as more accessible, while the former kept many at arm’s length, including South Africa’s powerful unions.

Godongwana becomes South Africa’s sixth finance minister. His predecessors include Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mboweni’s departure and Godongwana’s appointment in a recent reshuffle.