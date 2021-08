The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has welcomed Sisulu’s appointment to the ministry citing her experience in international relations as positive, considering the current challenges facing the sector.

“We welcome the new minister. We believe she comes with experience that will lift tourism. We work with foreign countries. She has been at foreign affairs [international relations]. We will work with her,” says Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, the CEO of TBCSA.