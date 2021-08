It all started with the aborted trip of the deputy president, William Ruto, to Uganda on 2 August after he was forced to wait for more than five hours at Nairobi’s Wilson Airport for travel clearance that was never issued.

Explaining the reasons for the cancellation the following day, Kenya’s internal security permanent secretary, Karanja Kibicho, said the deputy president was barred from travelling because he lacked the necessary documents.

Humiliation?