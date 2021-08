swift success?

After two decades of war and thousands of lives lost in US-led efforts to enthrone democracy in Afghanistan, the Taliban is back in power. Behind the horrific scenes of thousands trying to flee Taliban rule, there are growing questions - and concerns - on what the return of the rebels could mean for Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) extremists, now well established in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region. A morale boost? Or something more?