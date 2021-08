Set up by the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi, the national branch of the P-DDRC-S will be headed by Tommy Tambwe Ushindi.

Ushindi, a former rebel, was the South Kivu province’s vice-governor during the rebellion of the Rassemblement Congolais pour la Démocratie (RCD) Goma, which was backed by Rwanda in its fight against Laurent-Désiré Kabila’s regime and that of his son Joseph. Ushindi is also a well-known figure within the eastern DRC’s security landscape; and for good reason.